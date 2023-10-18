Electoral Bonds must be scrapped

With the Supreme Court set to hear the cases about the Electoral Bonds scheme, there is hope that an early judicial decision will be made and this dangerous system of anonymous funding of political parties will be scrapped. Petitions challenging the scheme have been pending before the court for over five years. A five-judge Constitution Bench is now expected to hear the cases on October 31.

The Bench has said that the final hearing will take place now, as preliminary submissions have been made by both sides and compilations filed. The Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud remarked last week that “We are here to decide the case”, and so it is likely that there will be a decision. The 28th tranche of the sale of bonds opened and closed this month ahead of the Assembly elections to be held next month in five states. The petitioners have sought a decision before next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The CJI has done well by refusing to delay the case in recognition of the “importance of the issue.”