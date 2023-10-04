Enforce rainwater harvesting rule strictly

Data from BWSSB shows that only 1.8 lakh out of the 19 lakh eligible properties in Bengaluru have installed RWH systems. The BWSSB says penalising non-complying households has had little impact. The board collects nearly Rs 1 crore in fines every month, but households would rather pay the fine than install the RWH system. Bengaluru does not have a perennial source of water and has been depending on Cauvery water since 1972. With the availability of potable water fast depleting, the need of the hour is conservation and harvesting. Even at present, several new extensions do not have access to Cauvery water and are forced to make their own arrangements to meet their demands either through tankers or borewells. The couldn’t-care-less attitude of many Bengalureans regarding RWH is unfortunate. Unless there is a change in mindset, the city could soon be facing a major water crisis. The government should look beyond merely collecting fines and should consider disconnecting piped water supply to buildings, especially apartments, that do not implement RWH. Allowing precious water to go waste, especially when the city does not have its own source, is nothing short of criminal.