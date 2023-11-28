Ensure justice for road accident victims

For victims, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act (MVAA) 2019 offers recourse. Sections 166 and 144 allow filing for compensation before the Motor Vehicle Claims Tribunal based on the accident location, the claimant’s residence, or the vehicle owner’s residence. Section 140 of the MV Act addresses the payment of compensation on the principle of no fault, i.e., the claimant need not establish the wrongful act of the offender. Under this section, vehicle owners shall be jointly and severally liable to pay compensation in respect of death or disablement. Sections 145–164 provide for compulsory third-party insurance to be taken by every vehicle owner. It needs to be noted that third-party insurance is fault-based, and the claimant must prove the fault of the insured to claim damages. Section 165 mandates that the state government should notify the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal to adjudicate claims for compensation in respect of accidents involving death or injury.