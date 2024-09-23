Ensure safety of women in showbiz

Karnataka Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary has set a 15-day deadline for the Kannada film industry to come out with an action plan to put form a committee for the prevention of sexual harassment (POSH). This comes against the backdrop of the Justice Hema Committee report which confirmed the prevalence of sexual harassment in the Kerala film industry, and the demand by a section of Kannada actors to set up a similar panel in the state. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), which anyway does not boast of a stellar track record when it comes to standing up for women in distress, has reacted unenthusiastically to the proposal, and expressed apprehensions over the proposal. It is astounding that the KFCC has on its own not thought of a POSH committee until now, considering that the film industry employs thousands of women, including actors, directors, producers, singers and dancers, all of whom are vulnerable to exploitation. In fact, any mechanism to check sexual harassment and punish the perpetrators has consistently met with resistance from prominent members of the KFCC. This is not just deplorable but also indicative of the chamber’s total lack of concern for the safety of women.