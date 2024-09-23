Ensure safety of women in showbiz

Karnataka Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary has set a 15-day deadline for the Kannada film industry to come out with an action plan to put form a committee for the prevention of sexual harassment (POSH). This comes against the backdrop of the Justice Hema Committee report which confirmed the prevalence of sexual harassment in the Kerala film industry, and the demand by a section of Kannada actors to set up a similar panel in the state. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), which anyway does not boast of a stellar track record when it comes to standing up for women in distress, has reacted unenthusiastically to the proposal, and expressed apprehensions over the proposal. It is astounding that the KFCC has on its own not thought of a POSH committee until now, considering that the film industry employs thousands of women, including actors, directors, producers, singers and dancers, all of whom are vulnerable to exploitation. In fact, any mechanism to check sexual harassment and punish the perpetrators has consistently met with resistance from prominent members of the KFCC. This is not just deplorable but also indicative of the chamber’s total lack of concern for the safety of women.
While many men in the industry claim they have never come across any instance of sexual harassment, women have a different story to tell. Director Kavitha Lankesh, who heads the Film Industry for Rights for Equality (FIRE), which is spearheading the demand for a POSH committee, says victims are not even aware of whom to approach for redressal. Though FIRE is not legally mandated to don the role of the Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC), as stipulated by the Supreme Court, it hopes to create awareness about the rights of women, and support those in trouble. Its efforts have not met with much success though. For instance, actor Shruti Hariharan, who raised a complaint of sexual harassment at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2018, was virtually banished from the industry and has not bagged even a single role since. Several such cases do not come to light because of the fear of retribution and the absence of a mechanism to report them.
The government should immediately direct KFCC and all production houses to set up the GSICC and POSH committee headed by an independent person and comprising at least 50% women members. Women have the right to a safe work environment, free from predatory behaviour.