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Equal at home: Rewriting gender roles

Equal at home: Rewriting gender roles

The SC’s observation on household responsibilities challenges entrenched patriarchal norms.
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Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:43 IST
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:43 IST
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