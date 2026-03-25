<p>The Supreme Court of India is in sync with the times when it terms household chores a responsibility to be shared between the husband and the wife. This idea has not yet been accepted by the majority of Indian households. </p><p>It has found credence in the Court’s words to the petitioner in a recent hearing: “You're not marrying a maid, you're marrying a life partner." A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed this while hearing a divorce petition in which the man sought the dissolution of his marriage, citing his wife’s failure to undertake household work – an allegation she has denied. The petition centred on the argument that the wife’s action amounted to cruelty. The couple, married since 2017, are parents to a child. A family court granted the petitioner a divorce, which the Karnataka High Court subsequently overturned.</p>.<p>It is noteworthy that a family court granted the petitioner divorce on grounds that furthered a patriarchal understanding of gender roles. When such a view finds acceptance from a judicial forum that works with families, it underscores how socially entrenched these gender roles are. The petition, in many ways, expresses a societal position that draws on male privilege and relegates women to “traditional” domestic responsibilities such as cooking food and raising children. By defining household responsibilities through the lens of partnership, the Court made an important statement against this sense of privilege. Its stance on the subject may also help eliminate misplaced arguments pegged to the woman’s “duties” in marital disputes.</p>.<p>The idea of equal partnership in the family is gaining traction, as seen in the apex court’s observation that the times are “different”. But wider endorsement will take a steady dismantling of an established order that cuts across social and economic conditions. In the case before the Court, the husband and wife are teachers. </p><p>The acceptance of this domestic order as natural comes from generations of social conditioning – the kitchen is a space where gender roles are quietly shaped in India, assigning responsibilities to girls and affirming entitlement to boys. This conditioning has also been accentuated by literature, cinema, and even school textbooks. Popular culture and the education system have started to embrace the modest but palpable shift towards a more inclusive gender dynamic. When the Supreme Court observes that sharing and mutual respect should form the basis of marital life, it adds crucial pace to this change.</p>