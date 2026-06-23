Errors without owners: A textbook case

<p>Mistakes in school textbooks are not new in India, but the scale of the recent fiasco in Odisha is rare and troubling. More than 1,600 errors have been identified in textbooks for Classes 1 to 8, cutting across subjects such as history, geography, and science. </p><p>While the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is passed off as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/180919">Odisha</a> Assembly, Hampi is presented as the Konark Sun Temple, and Odisha’s Niyamgiri Hills are relocated to Jharkhand. </p><p>Sir Isaac Newton is described as the “greatest pilot”, and the textbooks misspell words such as “greatest” and “equator”. What these lapses signal is a striking failure of quality control, undermining the value of textbooks as an authentic knowledge source. </p><p>When presented with misinformation, they call into question the entire education system. The errors were spotted in English, Hindi, Urdu, and Odia textbooks.</p>.Hampi temple instead of Konark, Newton a pilot: Odisha textbooks under scanner for over 1,600 errors.<p>Notably, these textbooks were reportedly prepared over a year under the supervision of a 24-member committee consisting of officials and academic experts, before nearly three crore copies were printed and distributed among the students. </p><p>It has since emerged that artificial intelligence was used in preparing the textbooks, but what about human judgment? How did the authorities fail in ensuring a basic level of scrutiny before the errors became irreversible?</p><p>The larger takeaway from this debacle is the stark absence of ownership in the country’s public institutions, especially when their systems fail. The Odisha government has yet to fully acknowledge the seriousness of the failure. These errors cannot be dismissed as isolated lapses. One of them warrants correction; thousands of them demand a lot more than corrections.</p>.Punjab Speaker flags errors in NCERT’s Punjabi textbook, writes to Education Minister Pradhan.<p>Odisha’s textbook gaffes make another case for a stronger culture of accountability. Coming after the controversy around the mismanagement of examinations such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the recurring paper leaks, this episode reiterates the urgency for ensuring institutional competence and accountability. </p><p>This accountability must not stop with the low-ranking officials. Public confidence in the education system can be maintained only when those who lead and oversee the system own up and face the consequences of failures. </p><p>Institutions in the country need to acknowledge that while mistakes are unavoidable, true reform can happen only with the acceptance of those mistakes as the starting point, and with subsequent processes that ensure deterrence. The recent correction by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) of its ill-judged decision to censor the image of the dancing girl from Mohenjo-daro provides some context.</p>