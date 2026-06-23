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Errors without owners: A textbook case

Errors without owners: A textbook case

When presented with misinformation, they call into question the entire education system. The errors were spotted in English, Hindi, Urdu, and Odia textbooks.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:19 IST
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