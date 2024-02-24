Escalation is not in anyone’s interest

The government has invited the farmers for a fifth round of talks. Both the government and the farmers should exercise restraint to ensure that the situation does not go out of control and there is a conducive atmosphere for a constructive dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government was “committed to fulfil every resolution related to farmers’ welfare”. The Prime Minister always harps on the welfare of the farming community. But the government is not allowing the farmers even to stage their democratic protests and is using force and coercion to stop them. The Haryana police even invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the farmers, though it was later withdrawn. Force and intimidation would only increase conflict and tension and it could lead to more untoward incidents.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting of more than 100 farm union leaders from across the country and decided to observe Friday as a ‘black day’. It has also announced a tractor march to Delhi on February 26 and other protest programmes in the coming weeks, including a one-day event in Delhi on March 16. Escalation can only worsen the situation and make resolution more difficult. The government must allow protests so long as they are peaceful. The farmers must realise that democratic protests and negotiations mean that compromises are necessary. Both sides must speak and act in ways that ensure that the other side can trust them.