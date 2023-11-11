Ethics panel report is flawed, don’t act on it

Moitra has said that “this is a pre-fixed match by a kangaroo court”. The committee adopted the report with six members supporting the decision and four Opposition members opposing it. Moitra and the Opposition members have pointed out that there is no rule that forbids MPs from sharing their login details with others. All MPs do so and take secretarial assistance to ask questions. Moitra has said that she had taken such assistance from Hiranandani and the questions were asked after she endorsed them. It was wrong, and there is certainly impropriety and indiscretion involved in it, but it is difficult to call it a “heinous and criminal” act warranting expulsion from parliament. The national security dimension is most stretched and unconvincing. If another MP who was not a critic of the government and had not asked it the uncomfortable and inconvenient questions that she did was in her place, would there have been a similar enquiry and would it have led to a punishment like this?