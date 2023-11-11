Ethics panel report is flawed, don’t act on it

The decision of the Ethics Committee of Parliament to recommend the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha on charges of asking questions in parliament in return for cash and gifts was not unexpected. In its report, the committee has said that Moitra’s conduct was “highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal”. It has also suggested that her action of sharing her MP login credentials with a businessman, Darshan Hiranandani, who lives abroad, and allowing him to pose questions has national security implications. It has invoked a scenario of “leakage of sensitive material” and foreign agencies accessing such material because Hiranandani has foreign relatives. Moitra has been a strong critic of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and most of the questions were about the Adani group which is considered to be close to the Prime Minister.
Moitra has said that “this is a pre-fixed match by a kangaroo court”. The committee adopted the report with six members supporting the decision and four Opposition members opposing it. Moitra and the Opposition members have pointed out that there is no rule that forbids MPs from sharing their login details with others. All MPs do so and take secretarial assistance to ask questions. Moitra has said that she had taken such assistance from Hiranandani and the questions were asked after she endorsed them. It was wrong, and there is certainly impropriety and indiscretion involved in it, but it is difficult to call it a “heinous and criminal” act warranting expulsion from parliament. The national security dimension is most stretched and unconvincing. If another MP who was not a critic of the government and had not asked it the uncomfortable and inconvenient questions that she did was in her place, would there have been a similar enquiry and would it have led to a punishment like this?
The committee found Moitra guilty on the basis of an affidavit of Hiranandani. An estranged friend of Moitra had first made the charges but Hiranandani had denied them. Later, he filed an affidavit claiming they were true. He should have been cross-examined before the committee took a decision. An approver’s words need to be substantiated with evidence, and what deal he has with the authorities must be made public. Glaringly, the committee has left it to the government to investigate the money trail between Moitra and Hiranandani. That means Moitra has been held guilty before any evidence has been found in the case and on the basis of the say-so of an estranged friend and a businessman who had first denied it. The Ethics Committee has therefore failed to follow the principles of justice and produced a report and recommendation that is flawed and partisan. The Speaker and the House must not act on it.