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Europe pivot secures strategic ties

Europe pivot secures strategic ties

There is a lesson in all this: Open, honest responses to the media are important tools for effective engagement with the world. The rule also applies to prime ministers and teams that stand in their defence.
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Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 21:41 IST
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