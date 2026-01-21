<p class="bodytext">By directing the removal of artificial life support to a person who was in a vegetative state for almost 13 years, the Supreme Court of India has advanced the idea of passive euthanasia. Delivering separate but concurring orders, the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan held that withdrawing life-sustaining support would be in the best interests of the patient. The parents of Harish Rana, who sustained serious head injuries in a fall from the fourth floor of a building, had no hope of his return to normal life. Euthanasia involves multiple issues linked to the right to dignity in life and death, self-determination, and bodily autonomy. It also involves the rights of the family and the doctors in deciding about the life of another person. The subject constitutes a complex interplay of ethics, law, medical knowledge, social responsibility, and individual and familial values.</p>.DH Deciphers | Supreme Court ruling on passive euthanasia and what the law says.<p class="bodytext">The apex court’s view on euthanasia has evolved. In 2024, it rejected a request by Rana’s parents to remove the life support system, citing that feeding tubes cannot be considered a medical intervention. In the Aruna Shanbaug case in 2011, the Court recognised the idea of passive euthanasia under stringent conditions. <span class="italic">The Common Cause v Union of India</span> case of 2018 took that jurisprudence forward and recognised the “right to die with dignity” as a fundamental right under Article 21. It laid down the legal framework for passive euthanasia with the observation that “accelerating the process of death for reducing the period of suffering constitutes a right to live with dignity.” It also accepted the idea of a “living will” that allows execution of a patient’s choice of euthanasia, made in a competent state of mind.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the 2018 judgment, the Court said its directives would hold good only till Parliament enacted a law on the subject. In the latest ruling, too, it has urged the government to pursue the framing of a comprehensive legislation. As the Court stated in its ruling, judicial directives can only serve as constitutional interventions before Parliament discharges its role. It is argued that even with all the guidelines provided by the Court, there may be room for misuse. Families and medical care providers may run into procedural hurdles even when they follow these guidelines. The Harish Rana case should be the pivot towards a law that clearly defines the protocols and safeguards, the role of doctors, consent of family, and the application of oversight mechanisms, if necessary.</p>