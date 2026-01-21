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Euthanasia: Law must follow Supreme Court lead

Euthanasia: Law must follow Supreme Court lead

The onus is now on Parliament to enact a comprehensive law governing the right to die with dignity
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Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 19:45 IST
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 19:45 IST
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