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Excise gains should not override public health

Excise gains should not override public health

The social costs of harmful alcohol consumption can be severe. Karnataka must step up its regulation
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Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:27 IST
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:27 IST
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