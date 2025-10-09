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Excise reforms that look beyond revenue

Excise reforms that look beyond revenue

The Siddaramaiah government’s draft Excise Reforms Policy 2026 is the first serious attempt to acknowledge, quantify, and respond to the wider costs of drinking.
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Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 18:58 IST
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 18:58 IST
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