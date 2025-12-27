Excise scam calls for system reset

<p class="bodytext">The Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s recent raids on Karnataka Excise Department officers have exposed what appears to be a deeply entrenched corruption network. Acting on a First Information Report registered by the Lokayukta, the ED searched 14 premises linked to senior excise officers, their families, and associates. The searches centred on Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement and Crime Headquarters, Belagavi) Y D Manjunath, Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Nayak, and Superintendent K M Thammanna. Investigators unearthed Rs 5.5 crore in cash, gold worth Rs 7.8 crore, foreign currency, digital evidence, property documents and, most significantly, an unofficial cash book detailing the alleged collection and distribution of bribes. According to the ED, the Excise Department functioned like a well-oiled syndicate involving bureaucrats, intermediaries, and private individuals. Liquor establishments allegedly paid fixed monthly bribes to field officers, while additional payments were extracted for fresh licences, renewals, and transfers. The money was centrally pooled and laundered through benami liquor shops operated in the names of relatives and associates.</p>.<p class="bodytext">None of this should come as a surprise. Earlier this year, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) accused the Excise Department of running a large-scale bribery racket involving liquor licences. Those allegations gained credibility when the Lokayukta trapped three officers accepting Rs 25 lakh to clear bar and microbrewery licences. Whether every political charge was accurate is beside the point. There was sufficient evidence for the government and the Lokayukta to act much earlier instead of allowing the network to flourish.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The roots of the problem lie deeper than individual greed. Years of restrictions on issuing new liquor licences artificially created scarcity, inflating their commercial value and fostering rent-seeking. Transparent, competitive allocation must become the norm. Moving excise officials periodically to other departments may help disrupt entrenched networks, but transfers alone cannot dismantle a corrupt system. Transparent licensing, fully digital approvals, independent audits, fixed tenures, and swift prosecution must become standard practice. The Excise Department is the second largest contributor to Karnataka’s own state revenue after commercial tax, with a target of Rs 45,000 crore. To restore public confidence, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar must go beyond incremental reforms and revamp the department, rebuilding it on the foundations of accountability, transparency, and integrity. Only a thorough restructuring will ensure that the Excise Department serves the state’s interests rather than private gain.</p>