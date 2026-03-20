Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Executive apathy a constitutional affront

Executive apathy a constitutional affront

Bureaucratic indifference highlights the urgency to uphold the legislature’s constitutional authority.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 19:52 IST
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 19:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka AssemblyOpinionU T Khadereditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us