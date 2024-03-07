Expanding grain storage capacity is essential

The enhancement of storage facility is essential in many respects. The total food grain production in India is about 311 million tonnes (mt), but the storage capacity is only 145 mt. Many countries have surplus storage capacity while India, which is among the top grain-producing countries, is way behind its storage needs. It is estimated that about 22 per cent of the food grain output in the country is going waste. This huge loss can be prevented if there are adequate storage facilities.

At present, public procurement is limited to rice and wheat. One big constraint in increasing the procurement of agricultural crops is the lack of storage facilities. It will be possible to increase and diversify procurement with enhanced storage capacity. The plan is also intended to help farmers by providing storage facility so that they are not forced to sell their produce immediately after harvest. There will be a reduction in transportation costs, too. Adequate storage facilities can help to reduce volatility in the prices of food grains and to ensure a stable price regime and food security. Bigger storage facilities can benefit both farmers and consumers.