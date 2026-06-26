Expendable lives, preventable deaths

<p>The deaths of two workers at a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB)-owned sewage treatment plant (STP) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/varthur">Varthur</a> demand accountability beyond the contractor’s negligence. </p><p>While the police have booked the contractor, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, BWSSB officers responsible for ensuring that mandatory safety protocols were followed at a facility under their control cannot be allowed to go scot-free.</p><p>The circumstances of their deaths are shocking. Brijesh Kumar, 27, slipped while standing on steps inside a wet well. His supervisor, Agilan Mohan, 30, was attempting to secure him by holding onto his belt. When Kumar fell, Mohan was dragged in too. </p><p>Preliminary investigations have revealed that mandatory protocols, including basic safeguards such as body harnesses designed precisely to prevent such incidents, were bypassed.</p>.Varthur STP accident: No safety harness used, sewage not diverted.<p>These are not isolated incidents. At least 15 workers have died in similar accidents in apartment complexes and commercial establishments across Karnataka over the past decade, apart from numerous fatalities during manual sewer and manhole cleaning. </p><p>Consistent with the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that human entry into such systems should occur only in exceptional circumstances and under stringent safeguards, including protective gear, gas detection equipment, ventilation systems, harnesses, and rescue mechanisms. </p><p>The persistence of such deaths also reflects a deeper social injustice. According to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, the overwhelming majority of those engaged in hazardous sanitation work belong to the Scheduled Castes, highlighting how caste and occupational risk remain closely intertwined. </p><p>Data tabled by the Union government in the Lok Sabha reveal that 622 sanitation workers died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks across India between 2017 and 2025. Equally disturbing is the disclosure that the families of 52 victims received no compensation.</p>.Varthur STP drowning: Firm booked for death by negligence; one worker still missing.<p>The recurring loss of life is not the result of a lack of technology but of a systemic preference for cheap human labour over safe mechanised alternatives. Robotic cleaning systems and other technologies are available and manufactured in India. </p><p>The barrier is enforcement. Contractors who ignore safety norms must face prosecution, but so too must officers who fail to ensure compliance. Until mechanisation replaces hazardous manual work and accountability becomes certain, such deaths will continue. </p><p>No civilised society can treat the life of a sanitation worker as expendable, nor accept that the lives of those drawn overwhelmingly from historically marginalised communities are somehow less worthy of protection.</p>