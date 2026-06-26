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Expendable lives, preventable deaths

Expendable lives, preventable deaths

Preliminary investigations have revealed that mandatory protocols, including basic safeguards such as body harnesses designed precisely to prevent such incidents, were bypassed.
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Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 20:58 IST
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