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Explained | Impeachment move shows deep distrust 

With his actions, CEC Gyanesh Kumar has triggered a crisis of confidence.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 22:52 IST
TMCElection CommissioneditorialGyanesh Kumarspecial intensive revision

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