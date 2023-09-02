Export curbs will hurt farmers

The central government has taken a number of steps to contain consumer food prices which rose 11.5 per cent in July, on top of a steady increase in the past few months. There are indications that prices may continue on an upward trajectory in the coming weeks and months. This is because there is uncertainty about both the kharif and the rabi crops resulting from the monsoon’s vagaries and the expected El Nino impact. The government is particularly worried about it because of the possibility that it may go against it in the elections to be held for some states Assemblies this year and the general elections next year. That is why the government’s measures to contain the prices have a special sense of urgency about them. Most of them have been in the form of market interventions to ensure adequate supply of items in the food basket and to regulate their prices. In the process most of these steps might end up hurting the interests of farmers who produce most of those items.