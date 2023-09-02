Export curbs will hurt farmers

The central government has taken a number of steps to contain consumer food prices which rose 11.5 per cent in July, on top of a steady increase in the past few months. There are indications that prices may continue on an upward trajectory in the coming weeks and months. This is because there is uncertainty about both the kharif and the rabi crops resulting from the monsoon’s vagaries and the expected El Nino impact. The government is particularly worried about it because of the possibility that it may go against it in the elections to be held for some states Assemblies this year and the general elections next year. That is why the government’s measures to contain the prices have a special sense of urgency about them. Most of them have been in the form of market interventions to ensure adequate supply of items in the food basket and to regulate their prices. In the process most of these steps might end up hurting the interests of farmers who produce most of those items.
The measures include a 40 per cent levy on onion exports which will continue till December, curbs on non-basmati rice shipments outside the country which were imposed in July, and stock limits on pulses and wheat, imposed in June. The government has also announced a hike in buffer stocks of onions. Onion farmers and merchants who were happy that prices had seen an uptick this season have protested because the steps may lead to a crash in prices. The 20 per cent export tax on parboiled rice, which comprised 30 per cent of shipments in 2021-22, and the stoppage of shipments of non-basmati white rice, which accounted for 30 per cent of exports in 2021-22, are intended to ensure adequate domestic availability of these varieties and to keep their prices under control.
While these are meant to hold the price lines, they will also have the effect of hurting and suppressing farmers’ incomes. Farming is a profession where profits are low. When the crops fail, farmers do not get enough support from the government. They do not usually get high prices for their produce. Most of the profits are cornered by middlemen. The government is concerned about the impact of price rise on consumers who are articulate and are capable of creating opinion against the government. But the farmer suffers when prices are artificially depressed. The restrictions also affect rural demand, which supports many segments of industry and business. There is the need for a better balance between the interests of farmers and that of consumers which is now weighted in favour of the latter. Violation of export commitments can also damage the country’s credibility as a reliable exporter.