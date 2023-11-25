Fairness is key to resolving HSRP issue

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification in December 2018 making it mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to affix high-security registration plates (HSRP) on all new vehicles sold from April 1, 2019. However, no deadline was fixed in the order for vehicles manufactured prior to April 2019 to migrate to HSRP, and the decision was left to state governments. In August 2023, the Karnataka government issued a notification making it mandatory for old vehicles to sport HSRP before November 17. Opposing the notification, the HSRP Manufacturers Association had alleged that the government was favouring only four vendors as opposed to 20 recognised by the Centre. After hearing a petition by the association, a single bench of the High Court had directed the state government to formulate a new scheme within 15 days. The association contended that the government’s decision to permit only HSRP dealers who had already tied up with automakers would deny an opportunity to other vendors in the market, and that, in turn, would hit the livelihoods of over 25,000 people in the state who have traditionally been engaged in the business of affixing number plates. The single bench order was subsequently set aside by a division bench which directed the state government to sort out the issue by calling a meeting of all stakeholders. The government has now postponed the deadline for fixing the new plates by three months.