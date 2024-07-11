Bihar's falling bridges a sign of rot in our system

Various reasons have been given for the collapses. They include design flaws, poor construction, use of substandard material in building and maintenance, and unscientific dredging and desilting of rivers leading to weakening of pillars. These are only proximate and immediate causes, and the real reason is the political and governance failure which allowed bad design, poor construction, and absence of oversight and regular maintenance. It is well-known that the contractors must pay a share, often a high percentage, of the tendered amount to politicians and officials, and so cut corners and compromise on quality. Bihar has seen bridge collapses in the past.