Faster, higher, better in Asia

Indian athletes have done the country proud by breaking the 100-medal barrier at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, claiming much more than the previous best tally of 70 at Jakarta, and making a better all-round performance. India holds the fourth position in the tally, after China, Japan and South Korea, with 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. China led the field by a big margin, but India ran the fastest from Jakarta to Hangzhou. The progress should inspire Indian sports to look forward with greater confidence not only to Nagoya Aichi 2026 but also to Paris 2024, where the world’s best will meet. The numbers are on the side of hope: India had made its best-ever Olympic haul in Tokyo two years ago. But the Hangzhou story goes beyond the statistic. Its 107 represents a wider and more complete India and covers most games that are played.
The Indian contingent had players from Kerala to Gujarat to Punjab to Assam, and they ranged from 16-year-old squash player Anahat Singh to 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna to 77-year-old bridge player Bharati Dey. The gender equation had fair balance, with 52 medals going to male athletes, 46 to women, and the rest accounted for by mixed teams. The 650-strong contingent performed across 22 different sports, including rowing, kabaddi, wushu, squash, bridge, wrestling and athletics. Some of the areas are traditional strongholds, but athletes made their mark in new disciplines too, showing a diversity of interest and talent. The gold medals mainly came from three different streams. There were six from track-and-field, seven from shooting, and five from archery. There were good team performances in hockey, kabaddi and cricket, and brilliant individual successes like those of Parul Chaudhury’s 5,000m gold chase and Jyothi Surekha’s archery gold. Neeraj Chopra’s class asserted itself and Kishore Jena’s silver would shine almost as bright as gold. There were also narrow misses like Nikhat Zareen’s or Aditi Ashok’s.
The medal haul and the overall heave to a higher level may be a sign of the sports environment looking up. There may be greater funding, better infrastructure and more facilities, and perhaps more encouragement. But sports bodies certainly have to improve. The impact of the wrestling federation’s scandals could well be seen in Hangzhou. The competition in Asia is not all of world standard, and no one measured up to it, except Neeraj Chopra. While we can be happy with what the men
and women did, it should also be noted that the world’s most populous country, with 1.4 billion people, came fourth in Asia, and a country with just 50 million people won more medals.