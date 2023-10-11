Faster, higher, better in Asia

The Indian contingent had players from Kerala to Gujarat to Punjab to Assam, and they ranged from 16-year-old squash player Anahat Singh to 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna to 77-year-old bridge player Bharati Dey. The gender equation had fair balance, with 52 medals going to male athletes, 46 to women, and the rest accounted for by mixed teams. The 650-strong contingent performed across 22 different sports, including rowing, kabaddi, wushu, squash, bridge, wrestling and athletics. Some of the areas are traditional strongholds, but athletes made their mark in new disciplines too, showing a diversity of interest and talent. The gold medals mainly came from three different streams. There were six from track-and-field, seven from shooting, and five from archery. There were good team performances in hockey, kabaddi and cricket, and brilliant individual successes like those of Parul Chaudhury’s 5,000m gold chase and Jyothi Surekha’s archery gold. Neeraj Chopra’s class asserted itself and Kishore Jena’s silver would shine almost as bright as gold. There were also narrow misses like Nikhat Zareen’s or Aditi Ashok’s.