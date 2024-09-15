<p>Bengaluru's ambition to project itself as a world-class metropolis is laid bare by a grim statistic from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)'s report for 2024: the city recorded 17 deaths caused by civic negligence, the highest among India's metro cities for the sixth consecutive year. </p><p>The causes are depressingly familiar. Electrocutions from snapped live-wires, accidents triggered by broken footpaths, exposed cables, dug-up roads, and poorly maintained infrastructure continue to kill Bengalureans with alarming regularity. Residents routinely avoid pavements because walking on them is often more dangerous than walking on the road itself. In large parts of the city, footpaths are unusable, encroached upon or reduced to obstacle courses of debris, cables, and open drains. This is hardly the infrastructure of a “global city.”</p>.<p>More than two decades ago, S M Krishna promised to transform Bengaluru into the “Singapore of India.” Since then, government after government has repeated the rhetoric of premier infrastructure while presiding over worsening urban chaos. Roads are dug up by multiple agencies with little coordination. Projects are launched with fanfare but executed without accountability. Every authority operates in isolation, and no one accepts responsibility when disaster strikes. The horrors of recent years illustrate this collapse. In 2023, 23-year-old Soundarya and her infant daughter Suviksha were electrocuted near Hope Farm after stepping on a snapped wire lying unattended on a footpath. That same year, software engineer Tejaswini and her two-year-old son Vihaan were killed when a Metro pillar reinforcement cage collapsed on the Outer Ring Road. Both tragedies sparked outrage. Both triggered inquiries. Neither produced meaningful systemic reform.</p>.<p>What follows such incidents has become a familiar ritual: compensation announcements, committee formations, and bureaucratic blame games. Meanwhile, officers and contractors whose negligence enables these deaths are rarely prosecuted or held personally liable. Even compensation reflects how little value the system places on human life. Families are offered arbitrary <em>ex gratia</em> sums of Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh, disconnected from the victim’s age, income or future earning potential. In countries such as the United Kingdom or the United States, civic negligence invites massive civil liability, including punitive damages designed to force institutional reform. In India, litigation is painfully slow and prohibitively expensive, allowing governments to escape real accountability. What the country urgently needs is a unified civic liability law that mandates prosecution, not just compensation. Until civic negligence carries real legal, financial, and professional consequences for officials, citizens will continue to pay for administrative failure with their lives.</p>