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Fatal negligence calls for liability law

Fatal negligence calls for liability law

Weak legal accountability has allowed civic negligence to persist without institutional consequences.
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Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 19:45 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 19:45 IST
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