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FCRA amendment bill: Yet another tool to intimidate NGOs

The government argues that the bill is intended to plug loopholes in the 2010 legislation, but in reality, it will render NGOs more vulnerable and liable to arbitrary action.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 20:43 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 20:43 IST
OpinioneditorialNGOFCRAForeign Contribution Regulation Act

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