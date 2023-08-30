Feeder buses: Better late than never

It’s a belated but welcome move. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) is in the process of launching feeder bus services on 10 additional routes to augment last-mile connectivity from metro stations. Even 12 years after Namma Metro began operations, the problem of affordable last-mile connectivity from stations has remained unsolved, forcing commuters to use private cars or avail of auto or cab services to reach the nearest station. BMTC currently runs 103 feeder buses that make nearly 2,000 daily trips linking over two dozen metro stations with surrounding areas. Commuters, however, say the bus timings and frequency are highly erratic. To compound the problem, many commuters are not even aware of the existence of feeder buses, because most of them do not carry display boards nor are there any announcements at metro stations about the availability of this service. The hassle of arranging for alternative modes of transport to commute to and from stations has been a disincentive for many people who would otherwise prefer to travel by Namma Metro.
Though BMTC has for long promised to bridge this gap by introducing mini-buses to ensure first- and last-mile connectivity, this has remained largely on paper. One of the reasons for this lack of enthusiasm is that the earning per kilometre (EPKM) of metro feeder buses is low. While the cost per kilometre is Rs 70, the earning is reported to be only Rs 42. BMTC has sought Rs 33 crore per year as viability gap funding to run metro feeder buses. The government should view public transport not as a profit-making business but as a public utility and service that aids economic activity and growth. It should ensure that the required funds are released to BMTC.
The BMTC should also conduct a survey to understand the requirements of the commuters and synchronise bus timings with metro schedules. Feeder buses with prominent display boards should run until midnight, that is, till the last schedule of metro. Passengers should have access to real-time data on bus movements. BMTC should also augment the number of buses to overcome the current shortage. To ensure seamless travel, it would be necessary to introduce integrated tickets where a single ticket, pass or card will enable a commuter to travel both by metro and feeder bus. These steps will not only increase the ridership of metro but will also help avoid the large volume of traffic plying between metro stations and passenger destinations. Public transport has several advantages over single occupancy vehicles, particularly with regard to traffic congestion and environmental impact. Thus, it is all the more important to make it convenient, affordable and easily accessible.