Feeder buses: Better late than never

It’s a belated but welcome move. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) is in the process of launching feeder bus services on 10 additional routes to augment last-mile connectivity from metro stations. Even 12 years after Namma Metro began operations, the problem of affordable last-mile connectivity from stations has remained unsolved, forcing commuters to use private cars or avail of auto or cab services to reach the nearest station. BMTC currently runs 103 feeder buses that make nearly 2,000 daily trips linking over two dozen metro stations with surrounding areas. Commuters, however, say the bus timings and frequency are highly erratic. To compound the problem, many commuters are not even aware of the existence of feeder buses, because most of them do not carry display boards nor are there any announcements at metro stations about the availability of this service. The hassle of arranging for alternative modes of transport to commute to and from stations has been a disincentive for many people who would otherwise prefer to travel by Namma Metro.