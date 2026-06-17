FIFA World Cup: Shadows on the pitch

<p>Football is the beautiful game that knows no borders and brooks no divisions. It evokes the unity of races, languages, nationalities, and religions, and transcends politics and ideologies. </p><p>The FIFA World Cup has long been a celebration of humanity, testing the limits of the body and the mind. The game’s pace and lulls, hits and mishits, and highs and heartbreaks reflect human life. The tournament – jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico – has brought to life galleries across time zones. It is the celebration of a truly universal game: there are Brazils in distant Kerala, and children play Pele, Maradona, and Messi on streets in the far corners of the world.</p><p>Times may, however, have changed. The colours in the many-hued ball, which blend to make a seamless globe, also threaten to stand out, pointing to a divided world. While there are more nations than ever before moving the ball now, there is also the irony of mental and national barriers preventing and restricting those movements. Omar Artan, a FIFA-appointed referee from Somalia, was denied entry by the US Customs and Border Protection, despite travelling on a valid visa. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | The 'Beautiful Game' is set to roll on under the shadow of the bayonet .<p>The war in West Asia has travelled to the place where it originated, entangling the Iranian team in matters which the game has always subsumed. Shadows of diplomatic disputes and disagreements have fallen over many travel plans. Vozinha, Cape Verde’s goalkeeper hero in its historic 0-0 draw with Spain, cried because his mother could not afford to go to the US to watch his greatest moment. There is more commerce in the World Cup than there ever was, with ticket prices having soared beyond the reach of many fans. </p><p>Questions arise regarding the high prices when there are more tickets and more games to watch. The irony is that the world’s most-watched game has just become less affordable for most people than ever before.</p><p>That is part of the bigger question: whether an increasingly divided, nationalistic, and conflict-ridden world is seeing its reflection in the brightest of cups of the most representative game. Football has been a bridge between peoples and nations, and has held the world together. The most competitive of games has also been the most reconciliatory. The rising anxieties and concerns of a shifting world may be affecting the course of the ball on its best grounds. But there is always the hope that the ball, and the times, will pass and the game will remain bonding and beautiful.</p>