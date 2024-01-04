Finance panel has a tough job to do

The commission has to decide on the division of taxes between the Centre and the states and the norms for distribution of the taxes among the states. The SFC has to make its recommendations for the period 2026-31. It is a challenging task at a time of fraught fiscal federalism. States have to be assured a fair deal in devolution and sharing of fiscal resources. Lower income states get a larger share of the divisible pool of resources. Southern states, most prominently Karnataka, have expressed the grievance that they are being penalised for their development and better population and fiscal management and that North Indian states are getting a better deal at their expense. The states have felt increasingly constrained with the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has denied them an important source of income, and increasing imposition of norms and conditions by the Centre in their financial management. They are unhappy that their ability to raise resources is shrinking even as they are losing their freedom to decide on expenditure. The commission will have to frame policies on subsidies and fiscal deficit, which will become more important in the coming years.