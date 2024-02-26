Flawed legislation on premium FAR

The Siddaramaiah government has sought to amend The Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act (1961) to collect a higher fee and allow Premium (additional) Floor Area Ratio (FAR). FAR is the ratio of the total plot area to the total building area, and is determined by the size of the plot and width of the road in front of it.

While Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who piloted the Bill in the Assembly, argued that the move would remove the ambiguity in calculation of charges collected for grant of premium FAR, the legislation raises more questions than it answers.

The Bill envisages setting up of an authority to grant permission for premium FAR at a rate not less than 40% of the guidance value. The maximum premium FAR will not exceed 0.6 times or 60% of the ordinarily permissible FAR. The maximum additional FAR that may be purchased for a building will be as specified in the zonal regulation of the Master Plan.

On a positive note, the Bill specifies that the amount realised will be utilised only for the purpose of land acquisition and infrastructure development within the jurisdiction of the planning authority concerned. The fund will not be used for repair, maintenance or other miscellaneous works.