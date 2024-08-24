Food security, nutrition remain concerns

Though there are positives about India, the report also shows some areas of concern. Hunger in India declined from 21.4% of the population in 2004-6 to 13.7 per cent in 2021-23. India made progress when the proportion of undernourished and hungry people has increased or remained stagnant globally. The proportion of the population suffering from food insecurity, stunting and low birth weight has gone down in the country in recent years. The prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding among infants has gone up by 17 percentage points. But India still has the highest prevalence of wasting and anaemia in South Asia. The budgetary allocations for nutritional outcomes has seen only a marginal increase and those for Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 programme have seen a decline. Much of the credit for access to food goes to the distribution of free food grains under the National Food Security Act, and that is a big shield against deprivation for a large segment of the population.