Food wastage calls for concerted action

The United Nations Food Waste Index report has again drawn attention to the problem of wastage of food, which is assuming serious proportions all over the world. The Food Waste Index Report 2014, prepared by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and a UK-based non-profit organisation, has revealed that the world wasted 19%, or about 1.05 billion metric tonnes, of the food it produced in 2022, when about 783 million people faced chronic hunger. Wastage of food has always been a serious problem and the UN has declared March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste. The report said that the wastage amounted to 132 kg per capita and almost a fifth of all food available to consumers. Most of the wastage takes place at the household level, and the rest at the food services and retail levels.
It is estimated that the volume of food lost or wasted is enough to end world hunger four times over. But wastage is a problem not only because its avoidance could address the problem of hunger but also because it has a marked environmental imprint. Wastage of food means wastage of land and water used for its production, and it accounts for a large amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Food loss and waste generates about 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If it were a country, it would be the third highest greenhouse gas emitting nation behind the US and China. It is also equal to the impact of global transport emissions. So, the reduction of food wastage will ensure food security, strengthen the economies of all countries, and help counter climate change. It is one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The food supply and consumption patterns in high-income countries are particularly wasteful. The per capita wastage footprint on climate in low-income countries is less than half of that in high-income countries. But when it comes to the per capita difference in wastage between countries of different income levels, we find little difference, although hotter countries may be generating more waste. The report says wastage is a complicated matter, but can be tackled through collaboration and systemic action at various levels. There is an urgent need for governments, administrations at various levels, industry groups, farmer bodies, public-private partnerships and NGOs to work to create systems and arrangements to reduce wastage of crops, food and food products. Every point in the passage of food from farm to home should be watched for this. Most importantly, it is necessary to create public awareness on the need to avoid wastage. India, which has an increasing population, should ensure that food wastage is minimised at all levels.