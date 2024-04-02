Food wastage calls for concerted action

The food supply and consumption patterns in high-income countries are particularly wasteful. The per capita wastage footprint on climate in low-income countries is less than half of that in high-income countries. But when it comes to the per capita difference in wastage between countries of different income levels, we find little difference, although hotter countries may be generating more waste. The report says wastage is a complicated matter, but can be tackled through collaboration and systemic action at various levels. There is an urgent need for governments, administrations at various levels, industry groups, farmer bodies, public-private partnerships and NGOs to work to create systems and arrangements to reduce wastage of crops, food and food products. Every point in the passage of food from farm to home should be watched for this. Most importantly, it is necessary to create public awareness on the need to avoid wastage. India, which has an increasing population, should ensure that food wastage is minimised at all levels.