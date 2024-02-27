From ‘love jihad’ to ‘lion jihad’!

When the ‘love jihad’ conspiracy theory originated, its most committed champions would not have imagined that it would be extended to the animal world, and would lead to a ‘lion jihad’ conspiracy theory in future.

But the controversy over a lion called Akbar and a lioness called Sita could only be considered as the natural culmination of the absurdity that defied romance, good sense and the law.

The controversy erupted after two lions were brought from a zoological park in Tripura to West Bengal’s Safari Park in Siliguri.

The question basically was whether a ‘Muslim’ lion and a ‘Hindu’ lioness could cohabit in the same cage. It did not matter that the male is an emperor, and the naming even became blasphemy because the female was a goddess.

The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) took the matter to the Calcutta High Court.