<p class="bodytext">The anger of Karnataka’s unemployed youth spilled onto the streets of Dharwad recently, with hundreds of job aspirants blocking roads and bringing parts of the city to a halt. This was an eruption of accumulated despair. The protestors, who are demanding the filling of around 2.8 lakh vacant government posts that have remained frozen for long, have threatened to intensify the stir. At the heart of the crisis is the deadlock over the Scheduled Caste internal reservation. The government put the recruitment processes on hold while awaiting the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission report, and subsequently passed the SC Sub-Classification Bill, 2025. The Governor returning the Bill seeking clarification, along with other legal issues, has come in the way of departments advertising posts or finalising selections, leaving aspirants stranded. The shadow of past scandals has also slowed decision-making: irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and allegations of corruption in police recruitment have made authorities risk-averse, compounding the reservation limbo rather than resolving it.</p>.Expanding welfare schemes, fiscal constraints slow recruitments in Karnataka.<p class="bodytext">The scale of vacancies is most stark in three critical departments. The school education department accounts for nearly 80,000 unfilled posts, the health department for over 37,000, and the home department for around 28,000. The fallout is visible. Government schools struggle with teacher shortages that erode learning outcomes and widen inequities. Primary health centres limp along with skeletal staff, undermining basic healthcare delivery. Many police stations function without full-time inspectors, weakening supervision, investigations, and everyday law and order. Administrative fatigue is increasingly felt by citizens through delays and inefficiency.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Predictably, the impasse has taken a political turn. The BJP and JD(S) have thrown their weight behind the agitation, accusing the government of reneging on its promise to fill vacancies within a year of coming to power. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has argued for phased recruitment backed by dedicated budgetary support. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, maintains that the backlog is a legacy of the previous BJP regime, citing procedural hurdles inherited by his government. He says 40,000 recruitments have already been completed, while a one-time five-year age relaxation was approved in January. The blame game, however, does not fill vacancies. The government must urgently resolve the roster ambiguity through legal clarity, announce a transparent, time-bound recruitment calendar, and adopt phased hiring to spread fiscal impact. It would be unwise to take the anger of the youth lightly; the cost of further delay may well be social unrest that the state can least afford.</p>