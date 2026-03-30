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Fuel duty cut signals budget squeeze

Fuel duty cut signals budget squeeze

Retail prices have been kept unchanged in view of the Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory. Pump prices are likely to see a rise after the polls.
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DHNS
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:09 IST
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:09 IST
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