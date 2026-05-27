Garbage contract: Risks without fallback

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/garbage">garbage</a> crisis has long stood as a monument to administrative failure. Rather than addressing it with structural reforms, the state cabinet has compounded the problem by deciding to award two waste-management packages worth Rs 39,437 crore to a single private concessionaire for 30 years. What has been sanctioned is not merely a service contract; it is the creation of a monopoly over one of the city’s most essential civic functions – one that raises grave questions about financial prudence and accountability. Both the North and South Bengaluru packages will be handed over to Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd, a sister concern of the Hyderabad-based Ramky Group. The financial terms alone warrant serious scrutiny. Together, the contracts have escalated by nearly Rs 6,389 crore above the government’s own initial estimates – the North package by approximately Rs 3,461 crore and the South by Rs 2,928 crore. That the cabinet chose to proceed despite these figures and repeated objections from the Finance Department is a serious lapse that demands explanation.</p>.<p>By advancing commitments of this magnitude without resolving the Finance Department’s substantive concerns, the state cabinet has failed to exercise due diligence. This is a clear abdication of responsibility. Equally indefensible is the built-in 5% annual escalation clause. Compounded over 30 years, this provision means the municipal corporations could eventually pay more than four times the contracted base rate, imposing a crushing fiscal burden on future administrations and taxpayers alike. The concentration of risk is no less alarming. Entrusting both packages to a single corporate group places the entirety of Bengaluru’s waste-management infrastructure at the mercy of one private entity for three decades. Should the concessionaire underperform, seek renegotiation, become embroiled in litigation, or face financial distress, the city would have no fallback. This effectively creates vendor lock-in, leading to a civic hostage situation.</p>.<p>The government must seriously consider the Finance Department’s recommendations: constitute an independent expert committee under the Additional Chief Secretary, reduce the concession period from 30 years to ten, and cap annual escalation at 2.5%. These are the minimum safeguards that sound public finance demands. That they were brushed aside raises questions of transparency and good governance. The window for correction, however, remains open. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not yet signed the cabinet proceedings. He must use the opportunity to halt, independently review, and restructure these contracts before Bengaluru is trapped in a 30-year experiment that it may one day deeply regret.</p>