GDP growth numbers show robust optimism

India’s GDP growth rate has surprised on the upside, with the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) second advance estimate surpassing all previous estimates. The real GDP growth for the third quarter has been estimated at 8.4 per cent, above the market expectation of 6.6 per cent, and the RBI estimate of 6.5 per cent. The NSO now expects GDP growth for 2023-24 at 7.6 per cent against projections of 6.7-7 per cent. If these rates sustain, the economy would grow at or above 7 per cent for the third consecutive year when global growth is seriously challenged. India will continue to have the highest growth rate among all large economies. The NSO also released the revised numbers for previous years and estimates for the third quarter. The growth estimate was revised lower, and that may have helped to present growth in the current year in a better light on account of the lower base. There are also indications, based on revised estimates for the first three quarters, that the growth for the current quarter may be less than expected. But the momentum is real and present and that would boost sentiments.