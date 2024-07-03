Gender inequality ranking concerning

India cannot develop socially and economically if 50% of its population is not economically empowered. Women account for only 18% of India’s GDP. Bridging the gender gap in employment can lead to a 30% increase in the GDP. But that can happen only if there are major changes in education, health, social attitudes, and economic strategies. It should be noted that half of the expected demographic dividend should come from women in the next few years, but the country has not started investing in them yet. The poor commitment to the cause of women can be seen in the hypocrisy shown when it comes to the Women’s Reservation Bill. No political party is sincere about it, and in a country driven by patriarchal politics, women are always left behind.