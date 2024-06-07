‘GenRestoration’ must act sincerely

Another Environment Day has passed by, without the natural environment of the world or the immediate surroundings showing any improvement, but actually showing deterioration. The threat to the environment manifests in many ways, like the increasing pollution of the air, land and water. The rising temperatures in some places, excessive rains elsewhere, and other extreme aberrations of natural phenomena in most parts of the world have provided evidence of the continuing degradation of the environment. The changes in the environment have impacted the lives of human beings and all other living beings. This is because all living beings are part of the environment and there should be a congenial, not adversarial, relationship between the two. That has not been the case so far, and what has been termed as progress and development has been a story of mindless subjugation of nature and destruction of the environment by humans.