Get Indian, Lankan fishermen to talk

In 2016, an India-Sri Lanka ministerial meeting decided to set up a Joint Working Group to address the situation and find ways to end the practice of bottom trawling. Eight years later, far from resolution, the problem has grown. Indeed, the JWG, which has held five meetings, has not been able to fix a date for a meeting after 2022, perhaps due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. On the Indian side, efforts to draw Tamil Nadu fishers away from Sri Lankan waters and diversify into deep sea fishing and processing have not been successful. Tamil Nadu fishermen seem determined to violate the international boundary. In Sri Lanka, an abject lack of resources has come in the way of planning for the long term. In both countries, the issue is being used for domestic political point scoring, and it remains a festering issue in India-Sri Lanka relations.