Glitches catch BMRCL flat-footed yet again

<p>Before the dust had settled on one disruption, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Purple Line suffered another. Two major interruptions in three days have again exposed the fragility of the city’s most vital transport corridor — not merely because failures occurred, but because no effective plan existed to manage their consequences. </p><p>The first, an electrical fault, halted services near Cubbon Park station during the evening rush hour, stranding thousands as operations were curtailed across the central section. Barely two days later, another train bound for Challaghatta was immobilised at the same station when a passenger’s metal chain jammed a door. Though not a system failure, safety protocols required evacuation, delaying subsequent services.</p>.<p>Bengaluru (South) MP Tejasvi Surya has claimed that these are part of nearly 21 disruptions since 2024, with the Purple Line accounting for most of them. Given this, his demand for an independent safety audit deserves consideration. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is a joint venture of the Union and Karnataka governments, making this a shared responsibility. No metro system in the world is immune to technical glitches. What distinguishes a well-run network is not the absence of failures but the efficiency with which it responds. Here, the BMRCL fell short. Passengers received little useful information. Poor mobile connectivity inside underground stations left many confused about alternatives, while outside, auto-rickshaw drivers demanded exorbitant fares as commuters scrambled for transport.</p>.<p>This is where contingency planning becomes indispensable. The government should have immediately deployed BMTC buses to shuttle passengers. During such exigencies, the response must extend beyond buses to include temporarily capping surge pricing on ride-hailing apps and strictly enforcing auto-rickshaw fares to prevent the exploitation of stranded citizens. </p><p>Station staff must have clearly rehearsed standard operating procedures to guide commuters, make frequent public announcements and co-ordinate with traffic police and civic agencies — something that was missing in the recent instance. Such protocols should be tested through periodic mock drills, rather than improvised during emergencies. Mumbai faced similar criticism after a recent glitch, highlighting that as India’s metro systems expand, emergency preparedness must match engineering advancement. </p>.<p>For Bengaluru, the repeated disruptions are a reminder that the Purple Line's central corridor is operating at or near its structural capacity. Routine maintenance must be complemented by technical audits and predictive monitoring to identify vulnerabilities before they escalate. In short, Namma Metro must become proactive rather than reactive. A world-class metro is judged not by whether it breaks down, but by how confidently it carries its passengers through the unexpected.</p>