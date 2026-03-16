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Good call to revisit data centre policy 

Good call to revisit data centre policy 

Karnataka can consider moving the water-intensive sector to coastal districts.
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Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:40 IST
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:40 IST
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