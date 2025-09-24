<p class="bodytext">The Central government’s decision to identify 18 high-risk highway corridors and focus on 100 accident-prone districts is a step forward in tackling the problem of road fatalities. It recognises that one big reason for accidents is the poor design of roads for which the government is more responsible than anybody else. The plan is part of a collaboration between the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the NGO Save Life Foundation, and it aims to launch a data-driven zero-fatalities programme. Also, it is in line with the 2020 Stockholm Declaration on Road Safety, endorsed by the government, to reduce road fatalities by 50% by 2030. The programme, which covers nine districts of Karnataka, has already been launched. It is based on data collected from surveys conducted all over the country to identify reasons for road accidents. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The surveys found that 63% of road accidents in the country occur on roads other than national highways. The hazardous stretches and the timing of the accidents must be analysed in any attempt to reduce the number of accidents. Such roads need more attention than they receive at present. Poor road design and problems like inadequate lighting and signage make certain stretches accident-prone. The programme has a multi-pronged approach, including engineering audits and implementation of low-cost, quick-build safety interventions. Efficient trauma care response and measures for quick hospitalisation of injured persons, initiatives for community behaviour change and better co-ordination among various agencies are also part of the programme. Every district will have an accident prevention committee, involving various officials and people’s representatives. The programme envisages a targeted approach, and its success will depend on effective implementation. </p>.Delhi biker's death: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj detained while trying to light candles near pit.<p class="bodytext">The ministry has also disclosed, in a communication to states, that over 70% of the 40.3 crore vehicles in the country are non-compliant with statutory norms. Over two-thirds of the non-compliant vehicle are two-wheelers. This means that a majority of vehicles don’t have Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, fitness certificates, and insurance cover. The government intends to create a framework to automatically de-register vehicles that fail to adhere to statutory compliances. Strict measures are necessary to ensure that laws, rules and regulations are implemented, but the moot question is whether it is possible to implement them. A culture of non-compliance pervades the country. Even those who have the responsibility of enforcing rules violate them with impunity. This problem has to be addressed if we want to achieve positive results.</p>