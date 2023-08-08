Good prescription for pharma companies

While the prescription is good, the challenge may lie in administering the medicine to the pharma companies. Even now companies exporting medicines to other countries have to be WHO-GMP certified, but the series of incidents and complaints about poor quality from other countries show that many of them have not implemented the standards so far. Similarly, there are requirements under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to be followed by companies producing drugs for the domestic market. These are also not followed correctly and sincerely. The gaps in the regulatory mechanism will have to be plugged and the rules enforced strictly for the best results. There will be demands to stretch the time schedule for implementation of the norms. There may also be attempts to evade implementation in other ways. The government must ensure that the standards are implemented in total and without compromise.