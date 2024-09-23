Good riddance to suspect ‘fact-checking’

The plan to set up FCUs to identify fake, false and misleading information about the government had become controversial as it curbed the freedom of expression of citizens. The government had established them in April 2023, and it was opposed by many individuals and organisations, including the Editors Guild of India. The Supreme Court stayed the notification establishing them. The rules empowered the government to ask social media platforms to remove any content which it thought was fake, false or misleading. The government would be the judge of the content, and social media intermediaries which did not comply with the government’s directive could lose the safe harbour status that gave them protection from legal and regulatory liability. A serious conflict of interest is inherent in the FCUs. The FCUs would be part of the Press information Bureau (PIB), which is an organ of the government. Judging what is posted about the government should not be the function of the government. Words such as ‘fake’ and ‘misleading’ are vague and can be interpreted in many ways.