Government postings cannot be on the basis of caste

Over the years, there have been a few top-rung officers across government who have put their foot down on such coloured postings, but Karnataka has rarely seen a Chief Secretary who has stood up to the political masters on the matter. Politicians have thus managed to have their way and they will continue to, unless the top officials in the bureaucracy and police stand up against postings and transfers on caste and other extraneous considerations. The loyalty of an officer should be to the Constitution and the government, not to the political leader of his community. A good beginning to set the house in order would be to initiate disciplinary action against officers who lobby with politicians. While caste-based reservations have been provided in appointments and even promotions to ensure social justice and representation to castes and communities, postings and transfers cannot be based on these considerations. They must be based on merit and suitability. Posting officers based on other considerations and politicians’ preferences is the first step on the slippery slope to politicising the bureaucracy.