Government postings cannot be on the basis of caste

Veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has hit out at his party government in Karnataka for allegedly sidelining officers belonging to the Lingayat community. Shivashankarappa is the president of the All-India Akhila Veerashaiva Mahasabha, an influential body of the community. Some officers are believed to have complained to him that eight Deputy Commissioners, several Undersecretaries and police officers belonging to the community have been transferred to insignificant posts. The immediate provocation for his outburst was the transfer of the Deputy Commissioner of his home district, Davangere, who happened to be a Lingayat. Shivaskhankarappa’s statement received support from another Lingayat strongman, the BJP’s B S Yediyurappa. There have also been murmurs in bureaucratic circles that officers belonging to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Kuruba community are being given prominence over others.
Siddaramaiah has denied these charges and has released a list to prove that Lingayats continue to enjoy prominent positions in different wings of the government in his regime. It is no secret that caste plays an important role in postings and transfers, in addition to money and influence. Every time the government changes, there is a churn in the bureaucracy as officers belonging to the community of the new CM or his ministers are handpicked for plum postings. Ministers appoint personal staff from among members of their own community; MLAs demand that officers from their community be posted in their constituencies. Casteism is so deeply entrenched that many officers openly identify with political leaders from their community and function under their patronage.
Over the years, there have been a few top-rung officers across government who have put their foot down on such coloured postings, but Karnataka has rarely seen a Chief Secretary who has stood up to the political masters on the matter. Politicians have thus managed to have their way and they will continue to, unless the top officials in the bureaucracy and police stand up against postings and transfers on caste and other extraneous considerations. The loyalty of an officer should be to the Constitution and the government, not to the political leader of his community. A good beginning to set the house in order would be to initiate disciplinary action against officers who lobby with politicians. While caste-based reservations have been provided in appointments and even promotions to ensure social justice and representation to castes and communities, postings and transfers cannot be based on these considerations. They must be based on merit and suitability. Posting officers based on other considerations and politicians’ preferences is the first step on the slippery slope to politicising the bureaucracy.