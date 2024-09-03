Governor must stay apolitical

Until recently, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had given the impression that he was a chip of a different block compared to some of his counterparts in non-BJP-ruled states who were sparing no effort to confront the government of the day on every possible issue, perhaps in the hope of pleasing the BJP’s central leadership and its government at the Centre.

But just when he was beginning to draw praise for being apolitical, Gehlot seems to have strayed into the path of his counterparts in other Opposition-ruled states, such as in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Bengal, in dealing with the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

He has thus opened himself to criticism that he is acting at the behest of the BJP.