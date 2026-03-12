<p>The latest round of gubernatorial transfers involving six states and two Union Territories centres on shifting Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi to West Bengal, replacing C V Ananda Bose, who resigned before completing his term. Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar will hold the additional charge in Tamil Nadu. Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has replaced Vinai Kumar Saxena as the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi. Saxena will shift to Ladakh, where an ongoing agitation is pushing for greater regional autonomy and constitutional and economic safeguards.</p>.<p>The transfers in the two poll-bound states – Tamil Nadu and West Bengal – are significant on two counts. One: Ravi’s recurring confrontations with the M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government strengthened the narrative that the Centre’s engagement with the state violated federal principles. Two: In West Bengal, after a series of standoffs, Bose was seen as sharing warmer relations with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. </p><p>The central government, through Ravi, one of the most disruptive governors, could be setting the tone for a face-off with Mamata. While it is unclear if the Centre has softened its approach to Tamil Nadu, it is likely to adopt a tougher stance on Mamata. Considering Ravi’s tenure in Chennai, the new governor could be the man for the mission. </p>.Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi transferred to West Bengal.<p>In his previous role, Ravi delayed assent to bills passed by the state legislature, inviting strictures from the Supreme Court, and on multiple occasions, walked out of the State Assembly without delivering his special address to the House. He violated the constitutional mandate that should guide governors and acted like a political functionary, openly supporting the BJP’s ideological line. Ravi’s criticism of the Dravidian model of governance has only fed the argument that he was the Centre’s political voice in the state. He persisted with his aggressive line despite judicial reprimands and severe criticism from civil society.</p>.<p>It is important that a governor with a record of overreach is being positioned in a state headed for a high-stakes Assembly election. A controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is on in West Bengal, which indicates that about 60 lakh voters may be excluded from the list. </p><p>There is even talk about President’s rule being imposed in the state ahead of the election. The Lok Bhavan will be integral to the varied possibilities, and Ravi, who has not been constrained by constitutionality or federal principles, may be a natural choice as its occupant.</p>