Governors must abide by limits on powers

The tough questions the Supreme Court asked Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi about his holding up bills passed by the state legislature should be considered as equally directed at Governors of other states, too, who have refused to give assent to bills.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said that the court’s questions and observations are about the office of the Governor in all states, and not just about one Governor.

The Tamil Nadu Governor sat on a number of bills for three years or more.

The same situation exists in Kerala, where eight bills are awaiting assent from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.