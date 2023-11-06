Governors shouldn’t play party politics

The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court, after Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana, seeking the court’s intervention to counter hostile conduct by its governor. In its petition filed last week, the Kerala government has said that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has “failed to exercise his Constitutional powers and duties” by holding bills passed by the state legislature for a long and indefinite period. It has sought a direction from the court to the governor to dispose of the pending bills without further delay. It has said that the conduct of the governor threatened to defeat the basic foundations of the Constitution, including the rule of law and democratic governance. Other states which had approached the court with complaints about their governors have also made similar points. Tamil Nadu has petitioned the court to declare the “inaction, omission, delay and failure to comply with the Constitutional mandate” as not being in the spirit of the law.