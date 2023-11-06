Governors shouldn’t play party politics

The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court, after Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana, seeking the court’s intervention to counter hostile conduct by its governor. In its petition filed last week, the Kerala government has said that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has “failed to exercise his Constitutional powers and duties” by holding bills passed by the state legislature for a long and indefinite period. It has sought a direction from the court to the governor to dispose of the pending bills without further delay. It has said that the conduct of the governor threatened to defeat the basic foundations of the Constitution, including the rule of law and democratic governance. Other states which had approached the court with complaints about their governors have also made similar points. Tamil Nadu has petitioned the court to declare the “inaction, omission, delay and failure to comply with the Constitutional mandate” as not being in the spirit of the law.
Some bills passed by the Kerala Assembly have been pending with the governor for more than two years. There cannot be any reasonable grounds to withhold assent for such a long period. The governor can seek clarifications on bills, return them to the Assembly, or send them to the President. Holding them without a valid reason is deliberate obstructionism. By acting this way, the governors are demeaning the Assemblies, preventing elected governments from functioning, and interfering in the administration of the states. Governors are bound to preserve and protect the Constitution but by their obstructionist actions they are undermining it. Unlawful actions are seen not only in withholding bills but also in various other ways. Governors unnecessarily take public positions against state governments on many issues.
This happens only in states ruled by Opposition parties and that shows the political nature of the governors’ conduct. Governors may not be rubber stamps but they certainly cannot conduct themselves as super governments. They should respect the rights and powers of the elected governments and the Assemblies in which the real power resides. When the Telangana government approached the Supreme Court earlier this year, the court said governors should respect the mandate under Article 200 of the Constitution to clear bills “as soon as possible”. The phrase ‘’as soon as possible’’ in Article 200 means ‘’at the earliest’’ but Governors are misusing the absence of a specific time frame to dodge their Constitutional duty. They are the President’s representatives in the states, and should not act as the Central government’s political agents.