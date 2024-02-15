Govt, farmers must talk in good faith

The government has decided to counter the agitation the way it did three years ago. Delhi Police has invoked Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people in the national capital till March 12. Delhi has been fortified with barricades, heavy vehicles and other obstructions, and dozens of companies of paramilitary forces and police have been deployed to stop the farmers from leaving their homes. Highways have been blocked in states like Haryana, which border the National Capital Region (NCR). The farmers are also equally determined and about 200 organisations and unions have mobilised their men and women for the march to Delhi. The year-long farmers’ agitation in 2021-22 was a watershed in the country’s history. The government had to repeal the contentious farm laws as a result of that agitation, and that was a partial victory for the farmers. They consider the present agitation as a continuation of that and are confident that they can win this time on the demands that were not fulfilled then.