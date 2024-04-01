Govt should take criticism in its stride

As a sovereign country, India will not accept interference by other countries in its internal affairs. But it should also not be too prickly about comments made by other governments. It should have confidence in its positions if it wants to pursue the leadership position that it aspires to in the world, and should not get easily provoked. The government has the habit of dismissing any adverse comment as a conspiracy against the country or interference in its affairs. There is a difference between comments and criticism and words and actions that actually hurt the country’s interests. The UN cannot in any case be accused of interference. International opinion can also provide opportunities for introspection, instead of protests and strong reactions. India should be happy that the working of its democracy and its elections are of interest to the entire world.