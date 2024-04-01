Govt should take criticism in its stride

Some recent events in India which attracted much criticism within the country have also drawn the attention of other countries. The US and Germany have reacted to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that they “encourage fair, transparent, timely legal processes.” The two countries said they expected a fair and impartial trial. The United Nations has also weighed in on the matter with a statement that it expected everyone’s rights to be protected in India. The UN’s response was also in the context of the freezing of the Congress party’s accounts. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned diplomats of both countries and expressed its displeasure over the statements. They were told that the statements amounted to interference in India’s internal affairs. The ministry also said, “India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes.’’
Washington has stuck to its comments even after India’s protest and the MEA has again said that “any external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable.’’ It is not the first time that the US has made comments unpalatable to the Indian government. It has expressed concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and actions initiated against politicians. While there is increasing strategic cooperation between India and the US, Washington has not shied away from expressing concerns over matters relating to individual freedom and fair legal procedure. The concerns have sometimes been conveyed through diplomatic channels or made public on occasions such as the present one. The public postures may have been aimed at the domestic constituency in the US, but that has not always made them wrong or irrelevant.
As a sovereign country, India will not accept interference by other countries in its internal affairs. But it should also not be too prickly about comments made by other governments. It should have confidence in its positions if it wants to pursue the leadership position that it aspires to in the world, and should not get easily provoked. The government has the habit of dismissing any adverse comment as a conspiracy against the country or interference in its affairs. There is a difference between comments and criticism and words and actions that actually hurt the country’s interests. The UN cannot in any case be accused of interference. International opinion can also provide opportunities for introspection, instead of protests and strong reactions. India should be happy that the working of its democracy and its elections are of interest to the entire world.