Grace knows no boundaries

Grace is an elusive quality that defies a deft definition. It is a fine sensibility towards others, a humanity that understands, empathises and accepts the human predicament. It is not the careless gesture or the callous comment that can wound and destroy the sacred connect between human beings.
Not all of us are endowed with grace but in a truly evolved individual it is something extra, something gratis, it is the effortlessness with which one can be kind.
Like the Sun, spreading sunshine: it is freely given, unsolicited, without favour, the evidence of the divinity in man or woman. As in the case of the Creator it is the ability to regenerate and strengthen the less fortunate with a sense of reassurance.
Grace knows no distinction but gives of its largesse to all those who cross
its path.”
Every life deserves a certain amount of dignity, no matter how poor or damaged the shell that carries it.”
When we realise how fragile and transitory privilege can be this shared humanity is an exercise in inclusion. We may at any moment change places with those we consider far inferior to ourselves and hence we must have the grace to say, “There but for the grace of God go I”.
A gentle smile, a kind look, a good word are small gestures that go into being great and make a difference.
To disagree without being disagreeable, to be generous with genuine praise, to be temperate with transgression, to forgive and forget without rancour, to understand even if all others have misunderstood, is a
mark of grace.
When there is abundance of grace in nature, the grace of falling leaves, blooming flowers, winding rivers, the flame of the wick in a lamp, why should we not cultivate the quality in ourselves?
The hostess who can carry off a simple meal with words of warm welcome, the lady in a simple outfit at a glitzy get together, the words of farewell said with feeling, the lone flower in the vase contributing its mite to the elegance of the drawing room are instances of grace.
Expressed poetically, grace is the “expressions of blossoms under the moon or the graceful manners of willows in the wind.”